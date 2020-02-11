Out of SPACE returns in June with George Clinton, Neko Case, Big Boi, and Drive-By Truckers 

click to enlarge George Clinton's 2019 tour was not, in fact, his last.

Courtesy the artist

For the third summer running, Evanston venue SPACE will bring its eclectic and tuned-in programming out to catch some sun. Its outdoor Out of SPACE music series consists of a lively mix of shows in two four-day blocks, the first in June in the parking lot at Temperance Beer Company (just down the road from SPACE), the second in August at the Canal Shores Golf Course. The August lineup will be announced later this month, but the June shows are going public today—and the artists confirmed so far mix hip-hop and indie Americana the same way last year’s Out of SPACE did.

The biggest surprise, at least in terms of congruence (or lack thereof) with regular SPACE bookings, is probably Big Boi, who opens the series on Thursday, June 25. In his solo career post-OutKast, Big Boi has charted on the Billboard 200 (in 2010) and appeared with Maroon 5 at the Super Bowl (in 2019), so his songs should ring a bell even with folks who can’t place his name or face. Marginally less surprising is the fact that George Clinton’s 2019 tour hasn’t in fact turned out to be his last—you can soak up the funk with George and his many friends on Sunday, June 28. Singer-songwriter Neko Case, also of the New Pornographers, has just announced her Out of SPACE appearance on Saturday, June 27, as part of a larger tour.

The shows are all outside in the Temperance parking lot, at 2000 Dempster. You have to be at least 18 to get in, unless you’re a kid with a parent or guardian. Tickets for each show are $45 at the gate, $35 in advance, except for Big Boi (500 early bird tickets will be available for $25 each, and advance tickets will be $35 once those sell out). More information will go live today at spacepresents.com.

Thu 6/25 Big Boi

Fri 6/26 Drive-By Truckers, J.D. McPherson

Sat 6/27 Neko Case

Sun 6/28 George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic