 Oren Ambarchi and Crys Cole open the Frequency Festival with entrancing sound worlds | Concert Preview | Chicago Reader

February 14, 2020 Music | Concert Preview

Share

Oren Ambarchi and Crys Cole open the Frequency Festival with entrancing sound worlds 

By

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

click to enlarge Oren Ambarchi and Crys Cole

Oren Ambarchi and Crys Cole

Courtesy the Artist

RFrequency Festival presents Oren Ambarchi, Crys Cole

Mon 2/24, 8:30 PM, Constellation, 3111 N. Western, $20, $17 in advance, 18+

Sound artists Oren Ambarchi and Crys Cole have both had thrilling careers. Ambarchi has run experimental label Black Truffle for more than a decade, and he’s collaborated with a wide array of avant-garde luminaries, including Sunn O))), Keiji Haino, and Keith Rowe and John Tilbury (both veterans of long-running UK improvising group AMM). Last year, the Australian musician released the resplendent solo LP Simian Angel (on Austrian label Editions Mego) right in the middle of summer, which felt like perfect timing: its two long-form pieces invoke hot, humid weather. “Palm Sugar Candy” weaves conga, guitar, and gauzy synths into a meditative tableau, inviting listeners to soak in every curious melody and texture. Crys Cole, born in Canada and based in Berlin, has also taken part in impressive collaborations over the past decade, including the duo Ora Clementi with Australian composer James Rushford, but her solo albums are some of her most exciting. Like Simian Angel, her upcoming Beside Myself (Students of Decay) features two pieces that each take up a full side of an LP. “The Nonsuch” is inspired by aural hallucinations and conjures its queasy atmosphere with squabbling electronics, field recordings, ASMR-like vocalizing, and unidentifiable noises, all of which combine to give it a hypnotic, inscrutable mystique. The artists will each play a solo set to kick off Chicago’s annual Frequency Festival, booked by former Reader music critic Peter Margasak as an extension of his year-round series. Ambarchi will improvise with a guitar, a Leslie cabinet (an amplifier that uses rotating horns or drums to produce tremolo with a literal Doppler effect), and other electronics; Cole will present an electroacoustic set combining live and prerecorded elements. Her goal, she says, is to induce listeners to focus deeply on the music, such that their perceptions of space and time are altered. Given that Frequency Festival is known for highlighting the most exciting artists in forward-thinking music, it couldn’t have chosen two better acts to kick off its 2020 edition.   v



You Make Things Happen

Every dollar you give helps fund the experienced, diverse journalists and editors producing the Reader . Because the media landscape has changed, your support makes everything we do possible. Please give what you can to help keep journalism independent and thriving in Chicago. The Reader: We speak Chicago to Chicagoans.

Choose your monthly contribution level:

  Give $35/month →  
  Give $10/month →  
  Give  $5/month  → 
Or:
 One-time donation  → 

More Concert Preview »

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Share

Related Events

  • Oren Ambarchi, Crys Cole

    Recommended 18+ Early Warnings (Music) Soundboard
    Oren Ambarchi, Crys Cole @ Constellation

    • Mon., Feb. 24, 8:30 p.m.
    • Buy Tickets
  • Jacob Wick solo, Jacob Wick & Phil Sudderberg

    Recommended Free All Ages Early Warnings (Music) Soundboard
    Jacob Wick solo, Jacob Wick & Phil Sudderberg @ Museum of Contemporary Art

    • Tue., Feb. 25, 6:30 p.m.

  • Free All Ages Early Warnings (Music)
    Julia Eckhardt & Nate Wooley @ Bond Chapel, University of Chicago

    • Wed., Feb. 26, 8 p.m.

  • All Ages Early Warnings (Music)
    Charles Curtis @ Fullerton Hall, Art Institute of Chicago

    • Thu., Feb. 27, 7 p.m.
    • Buy Tickets

  • 18+ Early Warnings (Music)
    Annea Lockwood with Aperiodic & Nate Wooley @ Constellation

    • Fri., Feb. 28, 8:30 p.m.
    • Buy Tickets

  • Free All Ages Early Warnings (Music)
    Annea Lockwood’s A Sound Map of the Danube opening reception and discussion with Nate Wooley @ Experimental Sound Studio

    • Sat., Feb. 29, 2 p.m.

  • 18+ Early Warnings (Music)
    Keith Fullerton Whitman, John McCowen @ Constellation

    • Sat., Feb. 29, 8:30 p.m.
    • Buy Tickets

  • Free All Ages Early Warnings (Music)
    Rajna Swaminathan & Ganavya Doraiswamy @ Chicago Cultural Center, Claudia Cassidy Theater

    • Sun., March 1, 2 p.m.

  • 18+ Early Warnings (Music)
    Katinka Kleijn, Julian Otis @ Constellation

    • Sun., March 1, 8:30 p.m.
    • Buy Tickets

  • All Ages Early Warnings (Music)
    Dal Niente & Ken Vandermark, Ken Vandermark solo, Katinka Kleijn @ Thalia Hall

    • Tue., March 24, 7 p.m.
    • Buy Tickets

  • Recommended All Ages
    Charles Curtis (solo) @ Art Institute of Chicago

    • Wed., Feb. 26, 6 p.m.

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Agenda Teaser

02.14.20
Kaze
Music
Kaze Elastic
February 14
Plack Blague, Nghtcrwlr, Nude Attitude, Glitter Creeps DJs
Music
Plack Blague, Nghtcrwlr, Nude Attitude, Glitter Creeps DJs Empty Bottle
February 14
More Agenda Teaser »

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2020 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation