 The opposite of social distancing | Sightseeing

March 17, 2020 City Life | Sightseeing

The opposite of social distancing 

Photos from the late nineteenth and early twentieth century show Chicago in love and at play.

By

click to enlarge ladies_walking_library_of_congress_web.jpg

Library of Congress

As Chicagoans today are—for very good reasons—keeping their distance from each other, these unguarded moments from the late 19th and early 20th century are a reminder of the simple joys of the city as the weather gets warmer. 

click to enlarge LIBRARY OF CONGRESS
  • Library of Congress
click to enlarge LIBRARY OF CONGRESS
  • Library of Congress

The photos, taken by the Detroit Publishing Company, one of the largest image publishers in the world at the turn of the century, sometimes show the affectionate side of Chicago. Zooming into high-resolution scans from the Library of Congress, you can sometimes catch couples holding hands, delighted parents watching their children play, and friends sharing a laugh on a crowded beach.  v

