November 08, 2019 Music | Concert Preview

On Floor Seats Ferg continues to prove himself the best of the ASAP Mob 

click to enlarge ASAP Ferg

ASAP Ferg

Renell Medrano

RASAP Ferg, Murda Beatz, MadeinTYO

Thu 11/14, 6:30 PM, House of Blues, 329 N. Dearborn, $40-$133, all-ages

Most of the world was introduced to ASAP Ferg by his verse on “Kissin’ Pink,” off ASAP Rocky’s breakthrough 2011 mixtape, Live. Love. ASAP. It was clear that Ferg had something special right from the jump: in the hypnotic, psychedelic haze of the record, his stylish, smooth, soulful rap-singing stood out. Each member of the ASAP Mob collective has a larger-than-life persona, and though Rocky has since moved on to actual superstardom, Ferg’s five official releases have proved him to be the crew’s biggest talent. Combining 90s gangsta-rap aggression with the effortless spirituality of Bone Thugs, Ferg moves from hilarious, in-your-face rhymes to a near-gospel croon. He’s on top of his game, and he gives us a taste of his greatness on the August album Floor Seats: its nine tracks slap and snap, and when you’re wrapped up in Ferg’s world, it’s impossible not to have a good time.   v

