 Oliver! earns its exclamation point at Marriott | Theater Review | Chicago Reader

November 19, 2019 Arts & Culture | Theater Review

Share

Oliver! earns its exclamation point at Marriott 

The Dickensian melodrama-turned-musical features an outstanding ensemble.

By

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

click to enlarge Oliver!

Oliver!

Liz Lauren

ROliver!

Through 12/29: Wed 1 and 7:30 PM, Thu 7:30 PM, Fri 8 PM, Sat 4 and 8 PM, Sun 1 and 5 PM; also Tue 11/26, 7:30 PM; Thu 12/12 and 12/19, 1 PM; and Thu 12/26, 3 PM; 1 PM only Wed 12/11 and 12/18; no performance Thu 11/28, Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Dr., Lincolnshire, 847-634-0200, marriotttheatre.com, $55-$60.

Lionel Bart's musical adaptation of Charles Dickens's 1839 novel Oliver Twist first premiered on London's West End in 1960, went on to a Tony Award-winning run on Broadway in 1963, and in 1968 was made into a hit movie that won six Academy Awards, including Oscars for best director and best picture. But that was a long time ago. And it shows. In Bart's tunes (full of nostalgic looks back to England's now long-dead music hall tradition), in the melodramatic story (hinging on several unbelievable convenient coincidences), and in cringeworthy running gags about nagging wives and poor, beaten-down husbands.

Still, the show remains as energetic and entertaining as you'd expect from a musical with an exclamation mark in its title. Bart's book trims down and speeds up Dickens's leisurely newspaper-serial plot. And Bart's score is packed with earworms. Just try to get "Oom-Pah-Pah" out of your head once you've heard it.

The Marriott revival, directed by Nick Bowling with music direction by Ryan T. Nelson, is as bright and lively a re-creation of the exploitation of children in mid-19th-century London slums as you could hope for. The ensemble of triple threats is in general first-rate, and contains several brilliant standouts. William Brown's inspired take on the snake Fagin is by turns charming and dangerous, alluring and repellent. And Lucy Godinez, playing the good-hearted prostitute, Nancy, proves again and again she's a singer to be reckoned with: her pipes are strong enough to blow the roof off the house.  v

More Theater Review »

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Share

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Jack Helbig

Agenda Teaser

11.19.19
The Chicago Sound Show
Galleries & Museums
The Chicago Sound Show Smart Museum of Art
September 27
<i>A Doll's House</i>
Performing Arts
A Doll's House Writers Theatre
September 25
More Agenda Teaser »

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2019 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation