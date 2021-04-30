Oil see you in a minute 

Chicago’s public health commissioner Dr. Alison Arwady talked about the possibility of a “Vax Pass” this week in a press conference: a passport of sorts issued to people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 that would allow the holder access to festivals, concerts, and other upcoming events. Just to be clear, this isn’t actually a real thing yet, but there are a few locals that are offering incentives for those who’ve received their shots—and some of it sounds much better than getting an “I’m vaccinated!” sticker.

From Monday May 3 until Monday May 17 the automotive retailer United Tires is offering a free oil change and tire inflation for those who have been fully vaccinated from COVID-19. You’ll need to book an appointment in advance (which you can do online), and when you get there, you’ll have to show them your signed COVID-19 vaccination card to confirm that you have received the vaccine—both doses for those of you who got Pfizer or Moderna). This offer is good at either United Tires location: 3613 N. Harlem in Dunning or 2720 W. Grand in West Town.

And if you’re looking for a treat, Krispy Kreme and White Castle are both interested in filling you with calories. The home of the slider is offering a free “dessert-on-a-stick” (which includes their “it must sound delicious at three in the morning” Gooey Buttercake-on-a-Stick creation) to anyone with proof that they’ve received a COVID-19 vaccine. This offer lasts through Monday May 31, and no other purchase is necessary. Krispy Kreme’s offer is a free Original Glazed doughnut to anyone who shows their vaccination record card, through the end of 2021. Check out the retailer’s website for details.

Here’s some upcoming events, exhibitions, screenings, and more that won’t give you an oil change or dessert, but might just fill you up with happiness. Enjoy!

Upcoming events and recommendations:

Anytime until 5/9: Porchlight Music Theatre and KB Productions present Call Me Elizabeth , a one-woman show about the early life of Elizabeth Taylor, written by and starring Kayla Boye. A portion of ticket sales are donated to Howard Brown Health and Brave Space Alliance. Tickets and streaming information at Porchlight’s website.

, a one-woman show about the early life of Elizabeth Taylor, written by and starring Kayla Boye. A portion of ticket sales are donated to Howard Brown Health and Brave Space Alliance. Tickets and streaming information at Porchlight’s website. Fri 4/30, 8 PM: Extraordinary Popular Delusions brings their improvisation and experimental jazz to Constellation. Limited tickets are available for the in-person show, and those who can’t make it to the venue can watch a concurrent livestream.

Sat 5/1, 7 PM: HotHouse presents an International May Day streaming concert featuring music from Jon Langford and Sally Timms, Bill MacKay in collaboration with Marvin Tate, and “labor salutations” from Alderman Andre Vasquez, Black Lives Matter Chicago co-founder Aislinn Pulley, and more. Registration is requested, and the presentation will stream at the HotHouse Global Twitch channel.

Sat 5/1, starting at 8 PM: Humboldt Park’s Esmeralda’s Lounge features the Soulphonetics DJ collective spinning house, soul, Latinx music, afrobeat, and more. There’s outdoor patio seating available.

Sun 5/2, 6:30 and 9 PM: The Corner, a multidisciplinary performance and all-ages open mic series, returns to the Promontory in Hyde Park for two shows by the local R&B, soul, and pop group LeftJones. Tickets are required, check out the Promontory website for more information.

Mondays, starting at 6 PM: Reggies’ in the South Loop offers Trivia Night hosted by Pat “the Riddler” Benkowski, followed by Bingo with Burke. It’s all for those 21 and over, and accompanied by drink specials at Reggies’ Roof Deck bar. Check out Reggies’s website for details.

Tue 5/4, 6 PM: Collaboraction presents Becoming: Unlearning White Supremacy, a conversation with Andy Swindler of the group Organizing White Men for Collective Liberation. It’s part of the theater company’s streaming web series devoted to social and racial justice. Free, but reservations required: check out Collaboraction’s website for more.

