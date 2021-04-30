Oil see you in a minute 

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe
Chicago’s public health commissioner Dr. Alison Arwady talked about the possibility of a “Vax Pass” this week in a press conference: a passport of sorts issued to people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 that would allow the holder access to festivals, concerts, and other upcoming events. Just to be clear, this isn’t actually a real thing yet, but there are a few locals that are offering incentives for those who’ve received their shots—and some of it sounds much better than getting an “I’m vaccinated!” sticker.
From Monday May 3 until Monday May 17 the automotive retailer United Tires is offering a free oil change and tire inflation for those who have been fully vaccinated from COVID-19. You’ll need to book an appointment in advance (which you can do online), and when you get there, you’ll have to show them your signed COVID-19 vaccination card to confirm that you have received the vaccine—both doses for those of you who got Pfizer or Moderna). This offer is good at either United Tires location: 3613 N. Harlem in Dunning or 2720 W. Grand in West Town.
And if you’re looking for a treat, Krispy Kreme and White Castle are both interested in filling you with calories. The home of the slider is offering a free “dessert-on-a-stick” (which includes their “it must sound delicious at three in the morning” Gooey Buttercake-on-a-Stick creation) to anyone with proof that they’ve received a COVID-19 vaccine. This offer lasts through Monday May 31, and no other purchase is necessary. Krispy Kreme’s offer is a free Original Glazed doughnut to anyone who shows their vaccination record card, through the end of 2021. Check out the retailer’s website for details.
Here’s some upcoming events, exhibitions, screenings, and more that won’t give you an oil change or dessert, but might just fill you up with happiness. Enjoy!
Upcoming events and recommendations:
We speak Chicago to Chicagoans, but we couldn’t do it without your help. Every dollar you give helps us continue to explore and report on the diverse happenings of our city. Our reporters scour Chicago in search of what’s new, what’s now, and what’s next. Stay connected to our city’s pulse by joining the Reader Revolution.
Are you in?
Not ready to commit? Send us what you can!