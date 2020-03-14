 Note on latest COVID-19 theater cancellations | Performing Arts Feature | Chicago Reader

March 14, 2020 Arts & Culture | Performing Arts Feature

Share

Note on latest COVID-19 theater cancellations 

Where to find the latest information on how companies and venues are responding to the pandemic

By

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

click to enlarge theater_closings_update_magnum.jpg

Tim Mossholder/Unsplash

More Performing Arts Feature »

You Make Things Happen

Every dollar you give helps fund the experienced, diverse journalists and editors producing the Reader . Because the media landscape has changed, your support makes everything we do possible. Please give what you can to help keep journalism independent and thriving in Chicago. The Reader: We speak Chicago to Chicagoans.

Choose your monthly contribution level:

  Give $35/month →  
  Give $10/month →  
  Give  $5/month  → 
Or:
 One-time donation  → 

Tags: , , ,

Share

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Kerry Reid

Agenda Teaser

03.14.20
<i>Bug</i>
Performing Arts
Bug Steppenwolf Theatre Company, Downstairs Theater
January 23
LOCUS III
Galleries & Museums
LOCUS III The Martin
March 14
More Agenda Teaser »

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2020 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation