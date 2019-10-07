A note from the publisher about upcoming Reader events 

Our Reader event card is full this fall, with three big public engagements.

First we have our first Mobilize political event at Sidetrack bar on Thursday, October 10. Reader reporters Ben Joravsky and Maya Dukmasova will be live from 5:30 to 6:30 PM, and then we'll watch the Human Rights Campaign presidential town hall live on CNN. It’s a free event, 21+, with food from D.S. Fajita Factory. Presidential candidate Marianne Williamson is in Chicago that night, and her team says she’s planning to attend. Confirmed guests also include Ald. Maria Hadden, Michael Ziri (Equality Illinois), Imani Rupert-Gordon (Affinity), Julio Rodriguez (Association of Latinos/as Motivating Action), and Steph Skora (Brave Space Alliance).

The Yes We Cann cannabis expo and workshops will be held from 10 AM to 4 PM Saturday, October 19, at Emporium and Chicago Distilling. At 12:15 PM, we’ll give awards to several individuals and groups that have helped change cannabis-related laws and policies including: Senators Toi Hutchinson (now the Illinois cannabis czar) and Heather Steans; Representatives Kelly Cassidy and Jehan Gordon-Booth; and Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx. This event is free and 21+.

And finally, we have the Best of Chicago celebration on November 19 at Thalia Hall in Pilsen. You can keep voting for Best of Chicago through October 21 (VOTE HERE), and tickets will be on sale this week for the Best of Chicago event.

We look forward to seeing you this fall! v