Norwegian math-dance duo Aiming for Enrike bring their booty-moving beats to the States 

Oslo’s Aiming for Enrike accomplish a lot with a little: though they’re just a duo, armed with guitar, drums, and a small infantry of effects and loop pedals, they craft detailed, propulsive, dancy math-rock instrumentals. Their sound owes as much to dance punk as to prog rock, calling to mind complex, groove-based bands such as Battles, Trans Am, and Adebisi Shank. The two-piece are releasing their fourth LP, Music for Working Out, in January, and now they’re bringing their blistering dose of booty-moving beats to the U.S. for the first time. In advance of that upcoming material, guitarist Simon Følstad Nilsen and drummer Tobias Ørnes (who also drums for Norway’s Shining and for Ihsahn of Emperor) have delivered six new singles—their danciest, grooviest tunes to date. The first of them, “Hard Dance Brainia,” is a certified stomper, with Nilsen layering infectious grooves and melodic scales over Ørnes’s in-the-pocket rhythms. Likewise, “Don’t Hassle the Hoff,” “Spice Girls,” and “Infinity Rider” are toe-tapping, head-nodding marvels of melody that render vocal accompaniment unnecessary. Set in the intimate confines of late-night Logan Square bar the Owl, this is a can’t-miss show for the instrumentally inclined. v