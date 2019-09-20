 North Carolina hip-hop group Little Brother age gracefully | Concert Preview | Chicago Reader

September 20, 2019 Music | Concert Preview

Share

North Carolina hip-hop group Little Brother age gracefully 

By

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

click to enlarge Little Brother

Little Brother

Antoine Lyers

RLittle Brother

Fri 9/27, 9 PM, Metro, 3730 N. Clark, $36-$51, 18+

On August 19, rapper Phonte Coleman posted album art for May the Lord Watch (Imagine Nation Music/Members Only/Empire), a previously unannounced full-length by his North Carolina hip-hop duo, Little Brother on Instagram. It’d been nine years since the last Little Brother album, 2010’s Leftback, but Phonte and fellow MC Big Pooh didn’t try to heighten the suspense with a long lead-up: they dropped May the Lord Watch at midnight that same night. So beloved is Little Brother that even those few hours were enough for intense hype to grow up around the suddenly anticipated album—and the music moves with the kind of resplendent grace that’s worthy of such fervent fandom. Phonte (age 40) and Pooh (39) have come up with their own charming way of navigating hip-hop as they near middle age, and their vision has plenty of room for self-reflection, euphoria, and hope. I keep coming back to “Picture This,” where Phonte and Pooh trade verses about their past, present, and future over a smooth and sophisticated instrumental by underground hip-hop hero Black Milk. Their invigorating but unsentimental enthusiasm makes this one of the liveliest hip-hop songs I’ve heard this year.   v

More Concert Preview »

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Share

Related Events

  • Little Brother

    Recommended 18+ Early Warnings (Music) Soundboard
    Little Brother @ Metro

    • Fri., Sept. 27, 9 p.m.
    • Buy Tickets

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Leor Galil

Trending in the Alternative Press

Agenda Teaser

09.20.19
Babymetal, Avatar
Music
Babymetal, Avatar Aragon Ballroom
September 20
Miguel Zenón Quartet
Music
Miguel Zenón Quartet Jazz Showcase
September 19
More Agenda Teaser »

Tabbed Event Search

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2019 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation