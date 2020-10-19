Noise-punk “supergroup” Brandy kills it on The Gift of Repetition

A few years ago Matthew Hord, who fronts Chicago-based noise-punk mainstays Running (and played alongside yours truly in a handful of local bands over the years), moved to New York City and linked up with guitarist Jordan Lovelace and drummer Peter Buxton, both of whom had played a similar style of jumpy, blown-out garage rock in their band Pampers . The new trio gave themselves the confusing-on-all-streaming-platforms name “ Brandy, ” which makes them nearly impossible to Google and (according to at least one Instagram story) has resulted in disappointing showgoers anticipating a performance by the 90s R&B icon. They forged ahead with more overdriven noise rock, but staying on-brand didn’t mean stagnating—they stepped up their collective game by leaps and bounds. Brandy’s second full-length, the brand-new The Gift of Repetition (Total Punk), is an economical, abrasive eight-song blast that piles new sounds on top of the the glorious scuzz of the members’ past bands: the bonehead punk of the Spits, the minimal stomp of Coachwhips, even the catchy vocal interplay of the B-52s. Within Brandy’s relentless madness lie gems of pure pop genius: opening track “(Wish You Was) Madball Baby” cleverly ping-pongs its earworm vocals between Buxton and Hord (and even includes some wild harmonies), while the end of album single “UFO’s 2 Heaven” sounds like a twisted beach-party sing-along. The Gift of Repetition is easily the best thing anyone in this crew of dudes has put out, and its raw, cathartic fun beats the hell out of doomscrolling. v

Support Independent Chicago Journalism: Join the Reader Revolution

We speak Chicago to Chicagoans, but we couldn’t do it without your help. Every dollar you give helps us continue to explore and report on the diverse happenings of our city. Our reporters scour Chicago in search of what’s new, what’s now, and what’s next. Stay connected to our city’s pulse by joining the Reader Revolution.

Are you in?

Not ready to commit? Send us what you can!