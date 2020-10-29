Nightmare fuel 

A couple of weeks ago, Reader contributors Kaylen Ralph and Catey Sullivan wrote about streaming productions with resonance for this double whammy nightmare season of Halloween and Possibly The Last Free Elections in the United States. (Oh, and there՚s still a deadly pandemic raging.) They joined Reader theater and dance editor Kerry Reid in an e-mail discussion of what stories like this mean in these very anxious days. Below is an edited version of that dialogue.

Kerry Reid: You both did those great complementary articles on on-air dystopia and horror. We՚re obviously heading into both Halloween and an election season that has people more on edge than I can remember in my lifetime (and with good reason!).

I՚m wondering about how that affects your personal viewing habits right now. Have you noticed an uptick in your preferences for horror and dystopia since the 2016 election, and what kinds of things have you been watching?

I don՚t watch a ton of horror, but I just finished bingeing Mr. Robot, which I didn՚t see during its original run. The glancing references to Donald Trump running for president and the notion that there is a technocratic one-percent-of-the-one-percent international cabal bent on bending everything and everyone to its desires certainly hit home! And the show՚s focus on social isolation feels pretty apt after months of this pandemic. I felt the same way about Strawdog Theatre՚s Run the Beast Down, which also features a lone man whose world is disintegrating, but who may not be the most reliable narrator.

Kaylen Ralph: Ever since seeing The Grudge in theaters with my seventh-grade boyfriend, I have had an aversion to horror movies and TV shows. I absolutely lost my cool in that theater in 2004, and I’ve yet to recover from the abject terror and subsequent embarrassment I felt that fateful Friday night. Fifteen years later, as a single woman living alone, I still tend to stay far away from the horror genre as it’s typically represented in pop culture.

I think that in the current climate, there has been a shift in what’s actually scary. Whereas I’m still spooked by things that go bump in the night (or crawl rapidly up the wall), I’m equally terrified by an unchecked, violent police force presence, climate change, increasing rates of houselessness, a tanking economy, and—lest I forget—our quickly eroding democracy.

Catey, that’s why I really liked your feature, and I’m excited about the productions you highlighted. They all seem to successfully transcend the horror genre as I know it, in a way that feels more appropriate for the times.