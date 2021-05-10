 Nez draws from house, hip-hop, and R&B for his invigorating Midnight Music EP | Music Review | Chicago Reader

May 10, 2021 Music | Music Review

Nez draws from house, hip-hop, and R&B for his invigorating Midnight Music EP 

By

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

click to enlarge Nesbitt “Nez” Wesonga

Nesbitt “Nez” Wesonga

Courtesy of Biz 3 Publicity

RNez, Midnight Music

The Wild Children/Three Six Zero/Sony
orcd.co/midnightmusic

Chicago artist Nesbitt “Nez” Wesonga broke out in the early 2010s with hip-hop production crew Nez & Rio. By 2014, they’d helped make a bona fide hit album: Schoolboy Q’s Oxymoron features three Nez & Rio tracks, including the triumphant single “Man of the Year.” Q had previously enlisted the duo for 2012’s “Druggys Wit Hoes Again,” which contains flashes of Chicago house—and nearly a decade later, Nez is still finding ways to express his love of house music. On his new solo EP, Midnight Music (The Wild Children/Three Six Zero/Sony), he even recruited Chicago dance legend Felix da Housecat for the mood-setting kickoff track, “Lift Off,” which gradually intensifies its lean, flawless club production into a volcanic bounce. Midnight Music makes its home on the borders of hip-hop, house, R&B, and brooding electronic music, and Nez draws on these styles in whatever proportions he pleases—his only rule is to create pristine pop that encourages people to make the most of a dance floor’s dark corners. The debonair “My Love” echoes the great 12-inches that turned house into a global phenomenon and demonstrates Nez’s keen understanding of where to take it next.   v

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More Music Review »

Support Independent Chicago Journalism: Join the Reader Revolution

We speak Chicago to Chicagoans, but we couldn’t do it without your help. Every dollar you give helps us continue to explore and report on the diverse happenings of our city. Our reporters scour Chicago in search of what’s new, what’s now, and what’s next. Stay connected to our city’s pulse by joining the Reader Revolution.

Are you in?

  Reader Revolutionary $35/month →  
  Rabble Rouser $25/month →  
  Reader Radical $15/month →  
  Reader Rebel  $5/month  → 

Not ready to commit? Send us what you can!

 One-time donation  → 

Related Stories

Trending

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Agenda Teaser

05.10.21
Galleries & Museums
Scott Hesse, Alvin Cobb, Steve Kaiser, Nick Mazzarella Fulton Street Collective
May 07
<i>Still/Here</i>
Performing Arts
Still/Here
April 30
More Agenda Teaser »

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2021 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation