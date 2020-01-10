 New York R&B singer Samoht searches for pop music’s unknown paths | Concert Preview | Chicago Reader

January 10, 2020 Music | Concert Preview

New York R&B singer Samoht searches for pop music’s unknown paths 

By

click to enlarge Samoht

Samoht

Courtesy the Artist

RSamoht, Devin Tracy

Thu 1/16, 8 PM, Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. West, $25-$50, 21+

New York R&B singer Samoht knows how to draw listeners in by draping his luxurious voice all over lava-lamp instrumentals. Keeping them engaged is the challenge. A few too many tracks on Samoht’s 2019 album, Exit (Mxxn Wave), sluggishly disintegrate into the ether, no matter how captivating his vocal twists and turns get. But when his songwriting is as strong as his singing, he sounds like he’s found the key to pop music’s future. On “Reason,” Samoht conjures an otherworldly vibe by playing minimal field recordings in reverse over thin boom-bap percussion, then tastefully overdubs his soaring vocals throughout to really make the song shine.   v

