New York R&B singer Samoht searches for pop music’s unknown paths 

New York R&B singer Samoht knows how to draw listeners in by draping his luxurious voice all over lava-lamp instrumentals. Keeping them engaged is the challenge. A few too many tracks on Samoht’s 2019 album, Exit (Mxxn Wave), sluggishly disintegrate into the ether, no matter how captivating his vocal twists and turns get. But when his songwriting is as strong as his singing, he sounds like he’s found the key to pop music’s future. On “Reason,” Samoht conjures an otherworldly vibe by playing minimal field recordings in reverse over thin boom-bap percussion, then tastefully overdubs his soaring vocals throughout to really make the song shine. v
