Rapper and poet Mykele Deville signs on as the Hideout’s new booker 

Rapper, poet, and actor Mykele Deville will become the Hideout's next program director in August! Deville says his fiancee (and Growing Concerns Poetry Collective bandmate) McKenzie Chinn recommended he apply for the job after the Hideout put out a call at the end of May, and he'll replace experimental pop musician and Sooper Records co-owner Sen Morimoto in the position. "I love being able to be that person to help people get heard and get seen," Deville says. "The Hideout, our views and ethos were very similar in that way." Deville helped run one of Chicago's most storied local 2010s DIY spaces, the Dojo, and Dojo cofounder Alex Palma helped him assemble posters and videos from old shows for his interview. The offer arrived just a few days later. Deville will spend the next month or so learning the ropes from Morimoto. "If I do have a goal, it's to make sure to give space to people that you've never heard of," he says. "I want to give space to the legacy players and the people that have been there and have developed a relationship with the Hideout, because that's what we're about: a strong community."

DJ Deeon is an acclaimed pioneer of Chicago's ghetto-house scene, and he's been dropping dance-floor-filling monster jams for close to 30 years—easily making him one of the genre's longest-running practitioners. His astounding streak of 1990s tracks on Dance Mania Records—a multitudinous series of singles and EPs that includes breakneck, hard-bouncing classics "Let Me Bang," "Freak Like Me," and "Who-U-Wit?"—must be counted among the most incendiary in dance-music history. Last month, Deeon put out the digital-only EP Destiny, his first release for legendary footwork collective Teklife, and it's a natural fit. On the transcendent "Tek 57" and "Herbal Grinder," he expertly weds the jackhammer beats and clapping hi-hats of ghetto house with the wobbly, shifting textures of footwork music. Deeon was a longtime friend of late Teklife cofounder DJ Rashad, and he'll donate all proceeds from Bandcamp downloads of Destiny to Rashad's family.

Last week, Chicago punk four-piece Acid Mikvah dropped a ripping four-song demo, which opens with the track "Zionist Bullshit." if they're not already the city's premier radical Jewish hardcore band, this wolf suspects they soon will be! v



