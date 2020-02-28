 Reclaim the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District | Back Room Deal | Chicago Reader

February 28, 2020 News & Politics | Back Room Deal

Reclaim the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District 

By and

click image SUE KWONG
  • Sue Kwong

Back by popular demand: The Back Room Deal features radio personality and longtime Reader political writer Ben Joravsky arguing local Chicago politics with Reader senior writer Maya Dukmasova. With sharp wit and stinging analysis, Joravsky and Dukmasova cut through the smokey haze of the elections to offer you a glimpse of the 2020 Chicago-area Illinois primary races—local and Cook County-level and, of course, U.S. presidential. Will these historic elections be determined in back-room deals, like so many in Chicago's past? Let Ben and Maya talk you through it.

