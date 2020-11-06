 Music makes the people come together | Public Service Announcement | Chicago Reader

November 06, 2020 City Life | Public Service Announcement

Music makes the people come together 

Your personal self-care plan can include visiting Siku the polar bear at Lincoln Park Zoo.

Julia Fuller/Lincoln Park Zoo

The moon isn’t full right now, and Mercury is not in retrograde, but this has still been . . . a week. In the spirit of the list of self-care suggestions my colleagues came up with on Tuesday, here are some moments of Chicago-flavored happiness for you to take in this weekend, followed by some event listings. I’m concentrating this week on the life-changing properties of listening to music and saying hello to cute animals, and I invite you to join me on my pretend planet.

But wait, are you doing all right? What’s up with you? Let us know.

Music:

  • Continue the “Bandcamp Friday” tradition and support musicians directly with the help of Leor’s link round-up.
  • Remember clubbing? Here’s a 1988 commercial for the short-lived beverage Old Style Dry. It was shot at the old Medusa’s location at Belmont and Sheffield, with a soundtrack courtesy of Ministry.
  • Remember visiting warehouses at 4 AM? Here’s part one of a masterfully edited grouping of archive videos from one mid-90s Midwest rave goers’ stash.
  • Here’s a short documentary made in 1989 covering the then-burgeoning dance music style called “Hip House."
  • Remember pushing and shoving? Here’s a video of a 1995 Bollweevils show at the Fireside Bowl.

Animals:

Events and exhibitions:

  • Sat 11/7, 7 PM: Dancer Jumaane Taylor presents work in progress in a livestream presentation hosted by the Dance Center of Columbia College.
  • Sun 11/8, 2 PM: Reader contributor Steve Krakow co-presents part four of the Million Tongues Festival, a livestream concert featuring Kath Bloom, Ed Askew, and more.
  • Thu 11/12, 7 PM: Pilsen Community Books hosts a virtual panel discussion featuring artists Damon Locks, Monica Trinidad, and Nicole Marroquin, in honor of the newly published second edition of the art book Celebrate People’s History, edited by former Chicagoan Josh MacPhee.
  • Through 11/16: The Art Institute of Chicago is open with timed ticketing and hosts an exhibition of visual work by Mozambique’s Malangatana Ngwenya (1936-2011), a pioneer of modern African art.
  v

