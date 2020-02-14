 Musa Reems and David Ashley bolster the lineup for one of the winter’s best Chicago rap shows | Concert Preview | Chicago Reader

February 14, 2020 Music | Concert Preview

Share

Musa Reems and David Ashley bolster the lineup for one of the winter’s best Chicago rap shows 

By

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

click to enlarge Musa Reems

Musa Reems

Miguel Gonzalez

RRich Jones, Mykele Deville, David Ashley, Kai Black, Musa Reems, DJ Skoli

Fri 2/21, 10 PM, Subterranean, 2011 W. North, $10, 21+

Chicago rapper-singer Rich Jones brought his multigenerational monthly hip-hop series All Smiles to a close in April 2019, but its spirit lives on at this Subterranean show he’s headlining. The bill includes great local MCs who might not otherwise have any reason to cross paths, beginning with up-and-comer Musa Reems. On his recent self-released EP, November’s To Whom It May Concern, he speeds through hard verses atop sleepy synths and snaggletoothed percussion; he enlivens “Zombies” (which features Chicago great Mick Jenkins) by switching between thick staccato bars and quick stanzas of rhymes. I imagine Reems will have more music coming out soon, including what he’s been making with new multi-city hip-hop collective Dumb Intelligence, which also includes both members of Free Snacks. Also on the lineup is gifted storyteller David Ashley; this is one of the first local shows he’s performed since dropping his latest album, Deep Down Inside (Helpful Music), in September. Ashley’s songs combine dry vocals, understated delivery, and flair for grimy, warped instrumentals, and he can impart his briefest narratives with affecting pathos. On his January single, “Plight,” he confronts Black death and drug abuse via raps that corkscrew through dreamy synths, and his performance brings an air of hard-won triumph to an otherwise bleak song.   v



You Make Things Happen

Every dollar you give helps fund the experienced, diverse journalists and editors producing the Reader . Because the media landscape has changed, your support makes everything we do possible. Please give what you can to help keep journalism independent and thriving in Chicago. The Reader: We speak Chicago to Chicagoans.

Choose your monthly contribution level:

  Give $35/month →  
  Give $10/month →  
  Give  $5/month  → 
Or:
 One-time donation  → 

More Concert Preview »

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Share

Related Events

  • Rich Jones, Mykele Deville, David Ashley, Kai Black, Musa Reems, DJ Skoli

    Recommended Early Warnings (Music) New Early Warnings (Music) Soundboard
    Rich Jones, Mykele Deville, David Ashley, Kai Black, Musa Reems, DJ Skoli @ Subterranean

    • Fri., Feb. 21, 10 p.m.
    • Buy from TicketWeb

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Leor Galil

Trending in the Alternative Press

Agenda Teaser

02.14.20
Opeth, Graveyard
Music
Opeth, Graveyard Riviera Theatre
February 14
Plack Blague, Nghtcrwlr, Nude Attitude, Glitter Creeps DJs
Music
Plack Blague, Nghtcrwlr, Nude Attitude, Glitter Creeps DJs Empty Bottle
February 14
More Agenda Teaser »

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2020 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation