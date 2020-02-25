Chicago Movie Journal: History and mystery 

click to enlarge The Traitor

There are quite a few films by Italian director Marco Bellocchio I haven’t seen; much of his older work remains unavailable for home viewing in the U.S., and several of his more recent titles never screened in Chicago. But I can aver based on the ones I have seen that Bellocchio’s output runs the gamut from great to terrible. His caustic, politically astute satires Fists in the Pocket (1965) and China Is Near (1967) are some of my favorite Italian films of the 1960s, and his Good Morning, Night (2003) and Vincere (2009) are some of the best Italian films of the current century. On the other hand, Devil in the Flesh (1986) is little more than tony soft-core porn and The Conviction (1991), a pseudo-intellectual apologia for rape, is among the more offensive films I know. Yet even the bad Bellocchio films I’ve seen contain passages of bravura technique and at least a few ideas to chew on—they made be infuriating, but they’re never boring.

