Chicago movie journal: Make no little home-viewing plans Now is the time to tackle some daunting cinema.

Now that I have time to watch movies at home (and, it would seem, as many of them as I’d like), I find myself overwhelmed by the number of choices I have. Firstly there are all the DVDs my wife Kathleen and I have collected over the years, many of which we still haven’t watched. Then there are the films available through our subscriptions to Netflix and the Criterion Channel. And on top of that, there are those movies popping up online in brief windows or at scheduled times. On Sunday night I watched IWOW: I Walk on Water , a new 200-minute experimental documentary-cum-autobiography by Khalik Allah ( Black Mother ), during the short interval after Allah put the movie on YouTube and before it was taken down. This week Kat plans to virtually attend shorts programs at the Ann Arbor Film Festival, which is currently taking place online .

Support Independent Chicago Journalism: Join the Reader Revolution

We speak Chicago to Chicagoans, but we couldn’t do it without your help. Every dollar you give helps us continue to explore and report on the diverse happenings of our city. Our reporters scour Chicago in search of what’s new, what’s now, and what’s next. Stay connected to our city’s pulse by joining the Reader Revolution.

Are you in?

Not ready to commit? Send us what you can!