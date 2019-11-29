 Mount Eerie’s new Lost Wisdom Pt. 2 shows glimmers of joy and hope | Concert Preview | Chicago Reader

November 29, 2019 Music | Concert Preview

Share

Mount Eerie’s new Lost Wisdom Pt. 2 shows glimmers of joy and hope 

By

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

click to enlarge Mount Eerie and Julie Doiron

Mount Eerie and Julie Doiron

Rin San Jeff Miller

RMount Eerie, Julie Doiron

Mon 12/9, 8:30 PM, Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport, $18-$35, 17+

Since 2003, Microphones front man Phil Elverum has used his project Mount Eerie to pull intense, heartbreaking moods out of stark minimalism. He’s recorded in remote cabins and made entire albums with a single acoustic guitar or a vintage Casiotone keyboard, and his songs are raw, real, fractured, and straightforward. In 2016, Elverum suffered the loss of his wife, cartoonist and musician Geneviève Castrée to cancer, and the final few months of her life and his resulting grief fed into the crushing honesty of his next two albums, 2017’s A Crow Looked at Me and 2018’s Now Only. Mount Eerie’s brand-new Lost Wisdom Pt. 2 is a collaborative effort with Canadian indie-rock singer-songwriter Julie Doiron, and while it’s by no means uplifting, it does offer some glimmers of joy. The arrangements remain bare-bones, but moments of beautiful, swelling electric guitar and warm vocal interplay hint that Elverum will eventually make peace with his tragedy.   v

More Concert Preview »

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Share

Related Events

  • Mount Eerie, Julie Doiron

    Recommended 17+ Early Warnings (Music) Soundboard
    Mount Eerie, Julie Doiron @ Thalia Hall

    • Mon., Dec. 9, 8:30 p.m.
    • Buy Tickets

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Luca Cimarusti

Trending in the Alternative Press

Agenda Teaser

11.29.19
Ed Maverick
Music
Ed Maverick Schubas
November 29
Waterparks, De’Wayne Jackson
Music
Waterparks, De’Wayne Jackson The Vic
November 29
More Agenda Teaser »

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2019 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation