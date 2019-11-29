Mount Eerie’s new Lost Wisdom Pt. 2 shows glimmers of joy and hope 

Since 2003, Microphones front man Phil Elverum has used his project Mount Eerie to pull intense, heartbreaking moods out of stark minimalism. He’s recorded in remote cabins and made entire albums with a single acoustic guitar or a vintage Casiotone keyboard, and his songs are raw, real, fractured, and straightforward. In 2016, Elverum suffered the loss of his wife, cartoonist and musician Geneviève Castrée to cancer, and the final few months of her life and his resulting grief fed into the crushing honesty of his next two albums, 2017’s A Crow Looked at Me and 2018’s Now Only. Mount Eerie’s brand-new Lost Wisdom Pt. 2 is a collaborative effort with Canadian indie-rock singer-songwriter Julie Doiron, and while it’s by no means uplifting, it does offer some glimmers of joy. The arrangements remain bare-bones, but moments of beautiful, swelling electric guitar and warm vocal interplay hint that Elverum will eventually make peace with his tragedy. v