Montreal’s Blue Hawaii will make you want to dance all night 

Montreal dance-pop duo Blue Hawaii instinctively understand what kind of sounds get people to boogie, and that’s never been more clear than on their fourth album, October’s Open Reduction Internal Fixation (Artbus). They’ve long had a flair for tastefully minimal dance tracks, but some of the songs on the new record are so skeletal they make the group’s older material sound positively florid. Blue Hawaii borrow the euphoric magic of 90s club music and the four-on-the-floor rush of house, then combine these styles into slinky nocturnal songs that feel like they could’ve filled dance floors in an imaginary but not-too-distant past. The thick synth melody and smoky sax on the sensual “All That Blue” create an alluring energy that could sustain you for days. v