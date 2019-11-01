 Montreal’s Blue Hawaii will make you want to dance all night | Concert Preview | Chicago Reader

November 01, 2019 Music | Concert Preview

Montreal’s Blue Hawaii will make you want to dance all night 

click to enlarge Blue Hawaii

Blue Hawaii

Ariana Molly

RBlue Hawaii, Two Gospels, Trqpiteca

Sat 11/9, 8:30 PM, Empty Bottle, 1035 N. Western, $12 ($10 adv.), 21+

Montreal dance-pop duo Blue Hawaii instinctively understand what kind of sounds get people to boogie, and that’s never been more clear than on their fourth album, October’s Open Reduction Internal Fixation (Artbus). They’ve long had a flair for tastefully minimal dance tracks, but some of the songs on the new record are so skeletal they make the group’s older material sound positively florid. Blue Hawaii borrow the euphoric magic of 90s club music and the four-on-the-floor rush of house, then combine these styles into slinky nocturnal songs that feel like they could’ve filled dance floors in an imaginary but not-too-distant past. The thick synth melody and smoky sax on the sensual “All That Blue” create an alluring energy that could sustain you for days.   v

