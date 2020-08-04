 Rapper-producer Montana Macks drops a collection of soulful instrumentals | Gossip Wolf | Chicago Reader

August 04, 2020 Music | Gossip Wolf

Rapper-producer Montana Macks drops a collection of soulful instrumentals 

Plus: Anni Rossi puts out a playful video mixtape, and arts nonprofit Quiet Pterodactyl releases an all-star compilation to benefit Chicago music venues.

By and

click to enlarge Montana Macks - COURTESY THE ARTIST
  • Montana Macks
  • Courtesy the artist

Gossip Wolf first caught wind of local producer-rapper Montana Macks in 2015, when his work appeared all over the Rich Jones EP Pigeons & Waffles. Macks has been a little quiet for the past couple years, but he's had his hands full working on an instrumental album called Arrivals & Departures. He tells Gossip Wolf that he began working on it when Jones suggested he compile his unreleased material for a beat tape—but because Macks has been recording for around a decade, he has a whole lot of unreleased material. "We collectively went through over 2,500 beats to make these selections," he says. The tracks collected on Arrivals & Departures have a soulful, sophisticated, and thoroughly relaxing vibe; the album drops Friday, August 7.

  • The new Montana Macks album won't be streaming in full till Friday, but Apple Music is previewing the tracks.

Composer and multi-instrumentalist Anni Rossi left for New York in 2010, but Gossip Wolf will always consider her a Chicagoan. After all, her outstanding 2009 full-length, Rockwell, is still the best (if not only) album named after the start-and-stop street that runs north-south the whole length of the city. For the past few years, Rossi has been releasing mixtapes of what she calls "strange pop experiments, curiosities, comedy and characters." Last week, she dropped the latest installment, a charmingly homemade video mix called House of Rossi. "Most of these songs and videos were captured on my iPad and DV camera in restaurants, airplanes, trains, on tour, with friends or at home," she says. The mix is streaming on Spotify and YouTube, and Rossi is already on to new projects—including an EP due later this year and a 2021 full-length produced by Bobb Bruno of Best Coast.

  • The audio portion of House of Rossi is streaming on Spotify.

Last week local arts nonprofit Quiet Pterodactyl dropped the all-star compilation SituationChicago, which benefits 25 of the city's music venues. It contains tracks from Jeff Tweedy, White Mystery, Big Silky, Ric Wilson, Girl K, Dee Alexander, the Twilite Tone, and 18 other amazing local acts!  v

Got a tip? Tweet @Gossip_Wolf or e-mail gossipwolf@chicagoreader.com.

