 Chicago rapper Monster Mike takes on the porpoise police | The Listener | Chicago Reader

January 25, 2021 Music | The Listener

Chicago rapper Monster Mike takes on the porpoise police 

His new video, by local crew New Trash, may be your only chance to see a cetacean fight a katana duel.

By

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

click to enlarge Take that, CGI porpoise with Guy Fieri hair! - COURTESY NEW TRASH
  • Take that, CGI porpoise with Guy Fieri hair!
  • Courtesy New Trash

A few years ago, Reader contributor Jack Riedy did a deep dive on local DIY video-production crew New Trash, whose cheeky low-budget videos have made them a go-to for local artists looking to make a splash without breaking the bank. I thought of Riedy's story on New Year's Day, when Chicago rapper Monster Mike dropped a deliriously feverish New Trash video for the single "That." Mike stars as the hero in a grindhouse homage; he's on a mission to take down the cops who gouged out his right eye. Pretty routine for a revenge fantasy . . . except that the cops are all porpoises.

New Trash's computer animation, with its 3D marine mammals and detailed cityscape, looks like an immersive video game I'd waste hours playing. The real Mike is green-screened into this surreal world, and he clearly had fun rampaging through it. The pastel colors and glossy violence of the video complement the dark tones that ripple through the song. Mike set this single to "chill," and its dreamlike synths and brittle, ruthless percussion tease out the bounce in his blunt delivery. Even if you aren't watching Mike win a rooftop katana duel with a corrupt porpoise policeman while you listen to it, there's plenty of fun in "That."  v

The Listener is a weekly sampling of music Reader staffers love. Absolutely anything goes, and you can reach us at thelistener@chicagoreader.com.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

More The Listener »

Support Independent Chicago Journalism: Join the Reader Revolution

We speak Chicago to Chicagoans, but we couldn’t do it without your help. Every dollar you give helps us continue to explore and report on the diverse happenings of our city. Our reporters scour Chicago in search of what’s new, what’s now, and what’s next. Stay connected to our city’s pulse by joining the Reader Revolution.

Are you in?

  Reader Revolutionary $35/month →  
  Rabble Rouser $25/month →  
  Reader Radical $15/month →  
  Reader Rebel  $5/month  → 

Not ready to commit? Send us what you can!

 One-time donation  → 

Related Stories

Trending

Food, health, sleep, and screens: We Series focuses on the essentials
Imagine U and Chicago Children's Theatre find ways to fight the winter blahs
Thrifting from home
Giving myself a break: on oyatsu
Tim Samuelson may be retiring, but he's not history yet
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Agenda Teaser

01.25.21
<i>Parched</i>
Performing Arts
Parched
April 24
<i>Rastus and Hattie</i>
Performing Arts
Rastus and Hattie
January 05
More Agenda Teaser »

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2021 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation