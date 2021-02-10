 That first step’s a doozy on the gig poster of the week | Gig Poster of the Week | Chicago Reader

That first step’s a doozy on the gig poster of the week 

This week's gig poster was designed by Mobley, a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist based in Austin, Texas. It advertises his upcoming livestream tour, a series of nine virtual shows to benefit the Dawa Fund. Dawa provides direct financial assistance to people of color experiencing short-term crises—specifically musicians, artists, therapists, teachers, members of the service industry, and social workers. Each show on Mobley's tour is copresented by a different American music venue; for the Chicago date it's Subterranean, which will also receive a portion of the evening's proceeds.

If you can't attend Mobley's virtual show (or would rather not), but you'd still like to support out-of-work or underemployed staff at Chicago music venues, you can use the Reader's list of fundraisers as a guide. And don't forget record stores! They need help too, and we've published a list of local stores that will let you shop remotely.

ARTIST: Mobley
GIG: Mobley's Devil in a Daydream Virtual Tour, Sat 2/27, 8 PM, livestream hosted by Subterranean (access provided with registration), tickets are "pay what you can"
ARTIST INFO: instagram.com/mobleywho
FUNDRAISER TO KNOW: Subterranean Employee Relief Fund

