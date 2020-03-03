 Middle Passage is part voyage of the damned, part picaresque | Theater Review | Chicago Reader

March 03, 2020 Arts & Culture | Theater Review

Share

Middle Passage is part voyage of the damned, part picaresque 

Lifeline's staging of Charles Johnson's novel has sea legs.

By

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

click to enlarge Middle Passage

Middle Passage

Suzanne Plunkett

RMiddle Passage

Through 4/5: Thu-Fri 7:30 PM, Sat 4 and 8 PM, Sun 4 PM, Lifeline Theatre, 6912 N. Glenwood, 773-761-4477, lifelinetheatre.com, $45, $35 seniors, $20 students and rush.

Lighting out for the territory, as Huck Finn put it, may be central to the American dream of liberty, but it's also a false narrative of freedom. We see that clearly in Ilesa Duncan and David Barr III's Middle Passage, adapted from Charles Johnson's 1990 National Book Award-winning novel, which hit the boards with Pegasus a few years ago under the title Rutherford's Travels. It's now back under the original moniker at Lifeline under Duncan's direction.

Rutherford Calhoun (Michael Morrow), a freed slave from Illinois in 1829, follows his licentious bliss to New Orleans, where he meets a governess, Isadora (Shelby Lynn Bias) who wants to make an honest man out of him. Escaping both Isadora and his debts lands him on a ship, the symbolically named Republic, bound for Africa to pick up a cargo of human beings.

What transpires is a battle for Rutherford's soul and identity. Is he one with the white crew, who plot to take control of the ship? Does race, if not tribal affiliation, require him to help the Allmuseri, the group of captured Africans planning their own revolt? Or should he play both sides against the middle and serve as spy to Patrick Blashill's Captain Falcon?

A mix of the historic and the swashbuckling with a scosh of magical realism, this production captures what is most arresting about Johnson's original story. Morrow is splendid as the callow Rutherford forced to grow up and (in one mystical segment) confront literal ghosts of his past. If he sometimes seems like a cipher in the mix of larger-than-life characters surrounding him, that too is a reflection of how a Black man must negotiate what to reveal and what to hide about himself for the sake of his life and liberty.  v

You Make Things Happen

Every dollar you give helps fund the experienced, diverse journalists and editors producing the Reader . Because the media landscape has changed, your support makes everything we do possible. Please give what you can to help keep journalism independent and thriving in Chicago. The Reader: We speak Chicago to Chicagoans.

Choose your monthly contribution level:

  Give $35/month →  
  Give $10/month →  
  Give  $5/month  → 
Or:
 One-time donation  → 

More Theater Review »

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Share

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Kerry Reid

Agenda Teaser

03.03.20
Mobilize: Super Tuesday Watch Party
Other Stuff
Mobilize: Super Tuesday Watch Party The Promontory
March 03
Kaveri Raina: Partings, Swaying to the Moon
Galleries & Museums
Kaveri Raina: Partings, Swaying to the Moon Patron
February 29
More Agenda Teaser »

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2020 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation