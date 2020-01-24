 Mick Jenkins fills the short Circus EP with considered, complex verses | Concert Preview | Chicago Reader

January 24, 2020 Music | Concert Preview

Mick Jenkins fills the short Circus EP with considered, complex verses 

By

click to enlarge Mick Jenkins

Mick Jenkins

Bryan Lamb

REarthgang, Mick Jenkins

Fri 1/31, 10 PM, House of Blues, 329 N. Dearborn, sold out, 17+

With his 2014 breakout release, The Water[s], Chicago rapper Mick Jenkins demonstrated that his complex vision and deep lyrics benefit from the large canvas of a full-length record. That said, he cooks on EPs too. At the top of January, he dropped The Circus (Free Nation/Cinematic Music Group), which despite running less than 20 minutes provides him with plenty of time for clever verses. Atop the sleepy synths of “Different Scales,” Jenkins surveys hip-hop’s complicated landscape, framing his observations with a reference to Chief Keef’s underground staple “Faneto”: “Sosa been call this shit here the zoo,” he raps with levelheaded clarity and an unruffled flow. “Multiple elephants in the room, ain’t nothing new / Poachers done settled in, they using sedatives, too.” Investing in his craft and community has taken Jenkins far, and will no doubt carry him further.   v

