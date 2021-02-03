A Doobie on his own on the gig poster of the week 

click to enlarge

This week's gig poster is for a livestream birthday celebration by legendary singer and record producer Michael McDonald, perhaps best known as a longtime Doobie Brother. To some, not even "legendary" is a strong enough word: as J. Niimi wrote for the Reader in 2006, "Beyond the physical resemblance, Michael McDonald is God."

I'm not sure if any gods wear pointy party hats (perhaps Seshat comes close), but for a mortal, McDonald seems to be taking his 69th birthday in stride. The concert he's playing for the occasion will feature songs from his solo career, a few of his favorites from the Doobie years, and some covers to celebrate both his birthday and Valentine's Day. This is a solo show—McDonald is undoubtedly keeping social-distancing guidelines in mind, and perhaps also the theme of his 1986 hit with Patti LaBelle, "On My Own."

The poster for McDonald's show was designed by Jordan Fann, who works for Vector Management in Nashville, using a photograph by Scarlett McDonald (Michael's daughter). And McDonald's people have advised me that he'd like y'all to read about the good work that the people at Why Hunger are doing and consider donating to the programs they've developed to fight poverty and hunger worldwide.

ARTISTS: Jordan Fann for Vector Management, with photo by Scarlett McDonald

GIG: Home Alone 2 Birthday Bash: A Party of One featuring Michael McDonald, Fri 2/12, 8 PM, livestream at mandolin.com, $20

ARTIST INFO: scarlettmcdonald.com

NPO TO KNOW: Why Hunger