 Meth. pummel listeners with aggression and noise | Concert Preview | Chicago Reader

January 24, 2020 Music | Concert Preview

Share

Meth. pummel listeners with aggression and noise 

By

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

RMeth., Greet Death, Lume

Thu 1/30, 9:15 PM, Empty Bottle, 1035 N. Western, $12, $10 in advance, 21+

Loading up a Meth. song is a prelude to being viscerally blasted; the local six-piece, which debuted in 2017 with The Children Are Watching, operate at full boil 100 percent of the time as they blend power noise, metal, mathcore, hardcore, and straight-up screaming. In 2018, founder Seb Alvarez (Cadence Fox, Tweak) told the blog Open Mind Saturated Brain that he’s always wanted to call a project Meth. because of the word’s dark, uncontrolled implications. His other projects also suggest a level of hyperactivity—and on some, such as Liberal Scum’s recorded-in-90-minutes antifascist work White Amerikkka, he’s even more direct. Meth. released their second full-length, Mother of Red Light (Prosthetic), in August, and it’s a masterpiece of complex aggression that never quite numbs out the listener even as it overloads the senses.   v

You Make Things Happen

Every dollar you give helps fund the experienced, diverse journalists and editors producing the Reader . Because the media landscape has changed, your support makes everything we do possible. Please give what you can to help keep journalism independent and thriving in Chicago. The Reader: We speak Chicago to Chicagoans.

Choose your monthly contribution level:

  Give $35/month →  
  Give $10/month →  
  Give  $5/month  → 
Or:
 One-time donation  → 

More Concert Preview »

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Share

Related Events

  • Recommended Early Warnings (Music) Soundboard
    meth., Greet Death, Lume @ Empty Bottle

    • Thu., Jan. 30, 8:30 p.m.
    • Buy Tickets

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Agenda Teaser

01.24.20
Source One Band featuring New Orleans Beau
Music
Source One Band featuring New Orleans Beau Odyssey East
October 25
Customade by Chaz Bear & Company Studio with DJ sets by Toro Y Moi, Chaz Bear, A. Ferraro, and more
Music
Customade by Chaz Bear & Company Studio with DJ sets by Toro Y Moi, Chaz Bear, A. Ferraro, and more House of Vans
January 24
More Agenda Teaser »

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2020 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation