Metalcore masters Converge curate a night of live music and art for House of Vans 

Guitarist Kurt Ballou and vocalist Jacob Bannon formed metalcore outfit Converge in 1990, when they were still in their teens. By 2001, they’d changed the landscape of hardcore and heavy music with Jane Doe, their crucial fourth LP and the first to feature drumming dynamo Ben Koller and blunt-force bassist Nate Newton. Nearly 20 years removed from that pivotal album, they remain an absolute sonic cyclone and continue to break new ground in their genre. And though all four core members are involved in projects outside the group, Converge still produce new releases at a respectable clip—most recently last year’s Beautiful Ruin EP (Deathwish/Epitaph), a set of outtakes from their 2017 LP, The Dusk in Us, that rips through four short tracks with violent speed and raw power. By contrast, The Dusk in Us mixes up blazing hardcore, midtempo sludge, and melancholy atmospheres, better reflecting the band’s balance. Converge are curating this show at House of Vans, and they’re bringing along lo-fi power poppers Cloud Nothings and local noise rock duo Djunah. Bannon will also provide a live art experience (he’s a talented visual artist and printmaker who handles the band’s album art) alongside illustrator and tattoo artist Thomas Hooper and print shop Burlesque of North America. The show is first come, first served, and lines at House of Vans shows usually wrap around the block—be sure to get there early for what should be a rad night. v