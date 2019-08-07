 Become a member | About | Chicago Reader

You Make Things Happen

The Chicago Reader is once again editorially independent and locally owned. Our coverage is focused on politics and culture, and we can’t do this work without the support of our readers. We need you. As we move toward our 50th anniversary, every dollar you give helps fund the experienced, diverse journalists and editors producing the Reader online daily, and in print weekly. We speak Chicago to Chicagoans. Because the media advertising landscape has changed dramatically, your support makes everything we do possible. Please give what you can to help keep journalism independent and thriving in Chicago.

