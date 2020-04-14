April 14, 2020 Sponsored Content: | Leafwell (sponsored advertising)
There are 14 States where you can get certified for a medical cannabis card online, including Illinois.
The process is quick, simple and HIPAA compliant. Learn more here.
Please note: temporary cards are only issued if you register and fill out the MCPP application form online. Those who submit a paper copy of their application via mail are not eligible for temporary cards.
You must be aged 18 or over in order to qualify for an Illinois medical cannabis card for yourself, or 21 or over to apply for a Caregiver’s medical cannabis card.
Minors in need of medical cannabis require two physicians’ certificates.
It is important to take both the cost of the physician’s consultation and the application fee into account.
Cost of an online physician’s consultation with Leafwell = from $149
Application fee = $200 for a 2-year Illinois medical cannabis recommendation.
For persons enrolled in federal Social Security Disability Income (SSDI) or Supplemental Security Income (SSI) disability programs, the state application costs are:
1 Year = $50
2 Years = $100
3 Years = $125
As Illinois is phasing out paper applications, online registration for renewals is mandatory. Renewing an Illinois medical cannabis card is simple. All you have to do is:
Recertification = $149 Physician’s fee + state fee.
‘Renewal application materials may be uploaded to the Division by using the official State of Illinois Government electronic file transfer site at https://filet. illinois.gov/filet/PIMupload.asp.
When submitting a medical dispensary renewal, the “Recipient Email Addresses” must be FPR.MedicalCannabis@illinois.gov, and the subject line must include “Registration Renewal for (Dispensary name).”
Additional information may be included in the message text box.
When submitting an adult use secondary site application, the “Recipient Email Addresses” must include FPR.AdultUseCannabis@illinois.gov.
All checks must be mailed to:
Medical Cannabis Unit/Cannabis Control Section
Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation
100 W. Randolph, 9th Floor
Chicago, IL 60601
An Illinois physician may recommend and certify a patient for medical marijuana for any condition or health problem they deem suitable. Examples include:
That inflammation is a cause or symptom of almost every health problem, and that the endocannabinoid system (ECS) plays a role in helping control this inflammation. This, added to the fact that every cell in the human body contains endocannabinoid receptors, is one of the main reasons why cannabis could work for so many conditions.”
Illinois patients may possess up to 2.5 ounces of cannabis over a 14-day period. Patients may apply for a waiver in order to be allowed to possess more.
For non-medical cannabis enthusiasts, the legal possession limit is 30 g recreational as of 01/01/2020 for residents of Illinois. Non-residents may possess up to 15 g.
Possession Limit (Concentrates): 500 mg of THC-infused products or 5 grams of concentrate for all Illinois residents, medical or not. 250 mg of THC-infused product or 2.5 grams of concentrate for non-Illinois residents as of 01/01/2020.
Patients under the age of 18 or those who are unable to manage the use of medical cannabis themselves may select a designated caregiver to assist with the patient’s use of medical cannabis. Minors will need certification from two (2) physicians.
Patients under the age of 18 may have two designated caregivers, if both are parents or legal guardians with significant responsibilities for the patient. Designated caregivers must be 21 years of age or older.
Caregivers must apply for a Registry ID Card online through the state of Illinois' online application portal or by completing and submitting a printed application available online, which is available here. However, as Illinois is phasing out paper applications, we recommend you fill out and submit the application form online.
The application process and requirements for designated caregivers is similar to that of patients applying for a medical marijuana card for themselves. Registry ID Cards for designated caregivers are valid for 3 years and cost $75 if applied for at the same time as the patient, and $100 if applied for separately.
A patient’s designated caregiver may purchase and possess up to 2.5 ounces of medical cannabis every 14 days from a state-licensed dispensary. A patient and his or her designated caregiver are prohibited from purchasing (collectively) more than 2.5 ounces of medical cannabis during any two week period, unless they have a waiver stating otherwise.
Yes, qualifying medical cannabis patients may grow up to 5 plants in their household. The limit of 5 plants applies regardless of the number of qualifying patients in the household.
“Reciprocity” refers to whether or not a state recognizes another state’s medical cannabis card. For the moment, Illinois does not recognize other states’ MMJ cards or physician’s certifications/recommendations.
However, other states may recognize an Illinois medical cannabis card as valid. These states include:
Please note that having an Illinois medical cannabis card will not necessarily grant you access to buy from a medical cannabis dispensary in any of the above states. Having a valid Illinois medical cannabis card means that the above states may offer you the same protection as citizens from their own state, under their own medical cannabis laws.
As cannabis is federally illegal, insurance does not cover the costs associated with medical cannabis qualification in Illinois.
You can read more about the Provider Notice Issued 03/20/2020 and COVID-19 Medical Cannabis Guidance here:
https://www.illinois.gov/hfs/MedicalProviders/notices/Pages/prn200320b.aspx
http://www.dph.illinois.gov/topics-services/prevention-wellness/medical-cannabis/covid19-medical-cannabis-guidance
You can speak to a physician online with Leafwell in the following states:
