 Mdou Moctar plays the world’s greatest anti-imperialist desert psychedelic guitar | Music Review | Chicago Reader

May 27, 2021 Music | Music Review

Mdou Moctar plays the world’s greatest anti-imperialist desert psychedelic guitar 

By

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

click to enlarge Mdou Moctar and his bandmates

Mdou Moctar and his bandmates

W.H. Moustapha

RMdou Moctar, Afrique Victime

Matador
mdoumoctar.bandcamp.com

“If we stay silent, it will be the end of us,” Mdou Moctar sings in French on the title track of his new album, Afrique Victime (Matador). If there’s one thing you can say for sure about Moctar, it’s that he’s not silent. The Nigerien guitarist keeps one hand on the tradition of Saharan Tuareg blues that Tinariwen made internationally famous and runs the other frantically over the fretboard of psychedelic rock. On Afrique Victime, he travels further into the land of Jimi Hendrix and Eddie Hazel as he thunderously addresses the injustices inflicted on his homeland. The title track is a seven-minute tour de force that laments the history of French colonial brutality with a pyrotechnic blast of resistance, including a guitar solo that touches on Van Halen’s manic runs before squalling into Sonic Youth-style feedback, rage, and transcendence. “Chismiten” stays more grounded in Tuareg music; it sounds like a Tinariwen track sped up enough to break land-speed records, and its video, which features footage of Niger’s markets and mosques, comes off as a defiant celebration. To provide breathers between the electric-guitar freak-outs, Moctar performs breathtaking acoustic numbers; the rhythmic, driving blues of “Layla” could make a juke-joint jump and Son House moan. Like his musical heroes—whether they’re from the Mississippi Delta or the Sahara Desert—Moctar uses his guitar to twist pain into defiance and joy. Afrique Victime is the sound of the colonized rising up to take over the world, and doing it loudly.   v

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

More Music Review »

Support Independent Chicago Journalism: Join the Reader Revolution

We speak Chicago to Chicagoans, but we couldn’t do it without your help. Every dollar you give helps us continue to explore and report on the diverse happenings of our city. Our reporters scour Chicago in search of what’s new, what’s now, and what’s next. Stay connected to our city’s pulse by joining the Reader Revolution.

Are you in?

  Reader Revolutionary $35/month →  
  Rabble Rouser $25/month →  
  Reader Radical $15/month →  
  Reader Rebel  $5/month  → 

Not ready to commit? Send us what you can!

 One-time donation  → 

Related Events

  • Mdou Moctar

    Recommended 18+ Early Warnings (Music) New Early Warnings (Music) Soundboard
    Mdou Moctar @ Lincoln Hall

    • Fri., Sept. 17, 9 p.m.
    • Buy Tickets

Related Stories

Trending

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Agenda Teaser

05.27.21
<i>I, Cinna (the poet)</i>
Performing Arts
I, Cinna (the poet)
April 05
<i>Goods</i>
Performing Arts
Goods
May 05
More Agenda Teaser »

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2021 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation