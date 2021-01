Join us for a conversation between Maya Dukmasova and WBEZ's Alden Loury about the state of accessible, affordable housing in Chicago Online book launch party Wednesday, January 20, 6 PM - 7:30 PM CST

Support Independent Chicago Journalism: Join the Reader Revolution

We speak Chicago to Chicagoans, but we couldn’t do it without your help. Every dollar you give helps us continue to explore and report on the diverse happenings of our city. Our reporters scour Chicago in search of what’s new, what’s now, and what’s next. Stay connected to our city’s pulse by joining the Reader Revolution.

Are you in?

Not ready to commit? Send us what you can!