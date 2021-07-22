 Matches | Matches | Chicago Reader

Looking for a good man great dad
46 biracial female tall and curvy Green eyes. Looking for male 30 to 55 who has love and compassion Easy does it and looking for a good time. teresacaldwell0919@gmail.com

Tandem Stoker Seeks Experienced Bicyclist
Experienced blind tandem stoker seeks pilot for lakefront trips on tandem bicycle. Starting in Edgewater with my Co-motion tandem or your bike. Fifteen to 37-mile trips are common for me.
tgorman9999@gmail.com

MJM SEEKS MATURE FEMALE PLAYMATE
married jewish male 52 seeks mature female playmate likes drinks massages antiques malls flea markets pleasure passion I can host and discreet come play call-224-292-9899 em: dragonmastercs69@gmail.com


SEEKING SOURCES
As we prepare to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Chicago Reader, we’d love to hear from you! Did you date around, or meet a partner/lover/friend through Reader Matches, Personals, or Missed Connections? If you’re willing to share your story, contact tallen@chicagoreader.com or @itstarynallen on Twitter.


