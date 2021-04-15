 Matches | Matches | Chicago Reader

April 15, 2021 Reader | Matches

Matches 

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

MASTER SEEKS SUB FEMALE
married white male master 52 seeks sub female who needs discipline pleasure and punishment and will train I can host and discreet-call-224-292-9899 and also seeking discreet LTR-CALL NOW-224-292-9899
dragonmastercs69@gmail.com

Male rent a date for female Call 24/7.
All romantic dates fun cool clean straight single white male 773-977-8862 24/7

SJM seeks SWF
SJM 51 seeks SWF north side of Chicago for LTR. Must have passion for TV game shows, poetry slams, karaoke, 80s pop music, and comedy clubs. Call 773-572-3000.

Older woman fantasy
PLZ, help me fill my fantasy...This nice looking middle aged white male wants to spend some intimate times with a woman in her 70’s & older...I saw some videos, & was REALLY excited !!! PLZ, PLZ, email me...I’m here for YOUR pleasure ~ alluring1960@gmail.com


Submit your Reader Matches ad today for FREE. Matches ads are not guaranteed and will run in print and online on a space-available basis.

Tags:

More Matches »

Support Independent Chicago Journalism: Join the Reader Revolution

We speak Chicago to Chicagoans, but we couldn’t do it without your help. Every dollar you give helps us continue to explore and report on the diverse happenings of our city. Our reporters scour Chicago in search of what’s new, what’s now, and what’s next. Stay connected to our city’s pulse by joining the Reader Revolution.

Are you in?

  Reader Revolutionary $35/month →  
  Rabble Rouser $25/month →  
  Reader Radical $15/month →  
  Reader Rebel  $5/month  → 

Not ready to commit? Send us what you can!

 One-time donation  → 

Trending

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Agenda Teaser

04.15.21
<i>Feast</i>
Performing Arts
Feast
March 21
<i>How Do We Navigate Space?</i>
Performing Arts
How Do We Navigate Space?
March 19 1
More Agenda Teaser »

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2021 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation