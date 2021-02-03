 Matches | Matches | Chicago Reader

February 03, 2021 Reader | Matches

Matches 

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

Married White Male 52 Seeks Mature Female Playmate
Married white male 52 seeks mature female playmate likes drinks hot oil massages flea markets antiques I can host and discreet can call
224-292-9899 em dragonmastercs69@gmail.com

Married Jewish Male Seeks Married Female
Married Jewish Male 52 Seeks Married Female Likes wine pleasure massages and passion I can host call- 224-292-9899 and also can em dragonmastercs69@gmail.com

MWM DOM SEEKS SUB FEMALE
married white male 52 dom seeks sub female who likes pleasure and punishment will train seeking discreet relationship I can host can call 224-292-9899

Master Seeks Mature Sub Female
Master married white male 52 seeks mature sub female who wants pleasure and punishment and will train and who wants a discreet LTR I can host and discreet call 224-292-9899.

MJM SEEKS MATURE JEWISH FEMALE PLAYMATE
MARRIED JEWISH MALE 52 SEEKS MATURE JEWISH FEMALE PLAYMATE.LIKES DRINKS HOT OIL MASSAGES ART ANTIQUES I CAN HOST CAN CALL 224-292-9899 em dragonmastercs69@gmail.com

MWM DOM SEEKS SUB MARRIED FEMALE
married white male 52 dom seeks sub married female needs discipline and pleasure and punishment and will train and seeking discreet LTR you can call-224-292-9899 em dragonmastercs69@gmail.com


Submit your Reader Matches ad today for FREE. Matches ads are not guaranteed and will run in print and online on a space-available basis.

Tags:

More Matches »

Support Independent Chicago Journalism: Join the Reader Revolution

We speak Chicago to Chicagoans, but we couldn’t do it without your help. Every dollar you give helps us continue to explore and report on the diverse happenings of our city. Our reporters scour Chicago in search of what’s new, what’s now, and what’s next. Stay connected to our city’s pulse by joining the Reader Revolution.

Are you in?

  Reader Revolutionary $35/month →  
  Rabble Rouser $25/month →  
  Reader Radical $15/month →  
  Reader Rebel  $5/month  → 

Not ready to commit? Send us what you can!

 One-time donation  → 

Trending

Music workers’ jobs disappeared, but their bills didn’t
Losing count
So outrageous
Aye-Aye, Kapitan
The pandemic sex recession is upon us
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Agenda Teaser

02.03.21
<i>A War of the Worlds</i>
Performing Arts
A War of the Worlds
January 04
<i>Still/Here</i>
Performing Arts
Still/Here
April 30
More Agenda Teaser »

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2021 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation