 Matches | Matches | Chicago Reader

December 24, 2020 Reader | Matches

Matches 

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

Too good to B true ??? NOT this time !!!
Nice looking S/W/M here to make some affectionate woman happy! I retired early & after 3 yrs of being alone, I’d Luv to meet my “new” female-other half! I’m 5’9”, 178 Lbs. Brn hair, blu eyes, & Luv to bring U pleasure. I give Gr8 full body massages! Plz Write~
alluring1960@gmail.com

MJM Seeks Older Jewish Female Playmate
MJM 55 Seeks Older Jewish Female Weekend Playmate Indoor Outdoor Fun Hot Oil Massages Drinks & More I can host and discreet reply or call 224-292-9899 em dragonmastercs69@gmail.com.

Fun sexy couples wanted call 773-977-8862

Need some fun
Mixed male in my 50s in good shape muscular built. Its been a very tough year. Looking to Start the next year off to a good start. Looking for female from 30 to 55 for good conversation and whatever we can to to enjoy each other be safe but still have some fun.
alvinl72@yahoo.com

Workday Distraction
Working from home has its advantages, but having a coworker to occasionally chat with is not one of them. Seeking anyone interested in exchanging e-mails during the workday. Not interested in meeting IRL, but who knows what may happen when the pandemic is over.
diomedes_grip@protonmail.com

SWM Seeking SWF for Mutually Beneficial Arrangement
Mature SWM located on NW side of Chicago seeking open-minded SWF 21-35 for mutually beneficial adult arrangement. Contact gtappas@gmail.com for specifics.



Submit your Reader Matches ad today for FREE. Matches ads are not guaranteed and will run in print and online on a space-available basis.

Tags:

More Matches »

Support Independent Chicago Journalism: Join the Reader Revolution

We speak Chicago to Chicagoans, but we couldn’t do it without your help. Every dollar you give helps us continue to explore and report on the diverse happenings of our city. Our reporters scour Chicago in search of what’s new, what’s now, and what’s next. Stay connected to our city’s pulse by joining the Reader Revolution.

Are you in?

  Reader Revolutionary $35/month →  
  Rabble Rouser $25/month →  
  Reader Radical $15/month →  
  Reader Rebel  $5/month  → 

Not ready to commit? Send us what you can!

 One-time donation  → 

Trending

Retail, resistance, and rebirth in Wally World and Kickback
Changemakers of 2020—and beyond
The year of TikTok
Relive the year in film with these double features
For undocumented immigrants, the work doesn’t stop at the election
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Agenda Teaser

12.24.20
<i>Manual Cinema's Christmas Carol</i>
Performing Arts
Manual Cinema's Christmas Carol
December 03
<i>Feast</i>
Performing Arts
Feast
March 21
More Agenda Teaser »

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2020 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation