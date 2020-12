Nice looking S/W/M here to make some affectionate woman happy! I retired early & after 3 yrs of being alone, I’d Luv to meet my “new” female-other half! I’m 5’9”, 178 Lbs. Brn hair, blu eyes, & Luv to bring U pleasure. I give Gr8 full body massages! Plz Write~MJM 55 Seeks Older Jewish Female Weekend Playmate Indoor Outdoor Fun Hot Oil Massages Drinks & More I can host and discreet reply or call 224-292-9899 em dragonmastercs69@gmail.com Mixed male in my 50s in good shape muscular built. Its been a very tough year. Looking to Start the next year off to a good start. Looking for female from 30 to 55 for good conversation and whatever we can to to enjoy each other be safe but still have some fun.Working from home has its advantages, but having a coworker to occasionally chat with is not one of them. Seeking anyone interested in exchanging e-mails during the workday. Not interested in meeting IRL, but who knows what may happen when the pandemic is over.Mature SWM located on NW side of Chicago seeking open-minded SWF 21-35 for mutually beneficial adult arrangement. Contact gtappas@gmail.com for specifics.

Support Independent Chicago Journalism: Join the Reader Revolution

We speak Chicago to Chicagoans, but we couldn’t do it without your help. Every dollar you give helps us continue to explore and report on the diverse happenings of our city. Our reporters scour Chicago in search of what’s new, what’s now, and what’s next. Stay connected to our city’s pulse by joining the Reader Revolution.

Are you in?

Not ready to commit? Send us what you can!