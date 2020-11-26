 Matches | Matches | Chicago Reader

November 26, 2020

24-year-old seeking friends in the Windy City
I am a 24-year-old genderfluid femme person seeking friends in the city. I am looking for someone who is spontaneous yet down to Earth.
Google Voice: 872-222-9297

Fun exciting couples wanted call
Fun exciting cool sexy couples wanted all ages call 773-977-8862 Me fun cool clean swm
chicagofun1@yahoo.com

MJM Seeks Older Hispanic Female Weekend Fun
MJM 52 college ed open minded funny seeks older Hispanic female for weekend fun likes drinks hot kiss foreplay hot oil massages I can host and discreet call-224-292-9899 or em charlesshorlo@yahoo.com

Dom Seeks Sub Married Female
Dom Married 52 Seeks Sub Married Female And Will Train For Discreet Relationship Who like pleasure and punishment I can host and discreet call 224-292-9899 and em dragonmastercs69@gmail.com

Master Seeks Older Sub Female
married master 52 seeks older sub female and will train and likes pleasure and punishment and more I can host and discreet reply with picture and telephone can call 224-292-9899 em dragonmastercs69@gmail.com

Master Seeks Married Sub Female
Married Master 52 Seeks Sub Married Female And Will Train And Likes Pleasure And Punishment For Discreet Relationship I can host and discreet can call 224-292-9899 or em dragonmastercs69@gmail.com

MJM Seeks Older Female Lover and Friend
married jewish male 52 seeks older female lover and friend for discreet relationship drinks and pleasure I can host and discreet call now 224-292-9899 em dragonmastercs69@gmail.com

Master Seeks Older Sub Female
Married Dom Master White 52 Seeks Older Sub Female Who Likes Pleasure and Punishment and Will Train and for a discreet relationship I can host call 224-292-9899 em dragonmastercs69@gmail.com

MJM Seeks Married Female
married jewish male 52 seeks married female for daytime fun drinks hot oil massage and pleasure I can host and discreet can can call me 224-292-9899 em dragonmastercs69@gmail.com

MJM Seeks Married Female
married jewish male 52 seeks married female lover and friend for discreet relationship I can host and discreet call 224-292-9899 and em dragonmastercs69@gmail.com come for drinks and pleasure.

Dom Seeks Older Sub Female
married white dom master 52 seeks older sub female for discreet relationship likes pleasure and punishment and will train I can host and discreet can call 224-292-9899 em dragonmastercs69@gmail.com

MJM Seeks Mature Jewish Female Playmate
married jewish male 55 seeks mature jewish female playmate I can host and discreet come for drinks and pleasure call 224-292-9899 and em dragonmastercs69@gmail.com



