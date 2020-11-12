 Matches | Matches | Chicago Reader

November 12, 2020 Reader | Matches

Matches 

24-year-old seeking friends in the Windy City
I am a 24-year-old genderfluid femme person seeking friends in the city. I am looking for someone who is spontaneous yet down to Earth.
Google Voice: 872-222-9297

Fun exciting couples wanted call
Fun exciting cool sexy couples wanted all ages call 773-977-8862 Me fun cool clean swm
chicagofun1@yahoo.com

MJM Seeks Older Female Weekend Playmate
MJM 55 Seeks Older Female Weekend Playmate likes wine flea markets
antiques thrift shops malls bookstores hot oil massages and more I can host call 224-292-9899 em dragonmastercs69@gmail.com.

Supreme love spells Caster
Love Binding Spells With Black Magic Call On +27631229624 - Supreme love spells Caster in Botswana - UK - USA - Kenya - Wales - Scotland
Some love spells are permanent, some aren't, your love spell witch will explain to you whether or not your love spell is permanent.
pyschicleila@gmail.com

MJM Seeks Mature Indian or Hispanic Female
mjm 52 seeks Mature Indian Or Hispanic Female For Weekend Playmate can call 224-292-9899 or em charlesshorlo@yahoo.com

MJM Seeks Older Hispanic Female Weekend Fun
MJM 52 college ed open minded funny seeks older Hispanic female for weekend fun likes drinks hot kiss foreplay hot oil massages I can host and discreet call-224-292-9899 or em charlesshorlo@yahoo.com



