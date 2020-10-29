 Matches | Matches | Chicago Reader

October 29, 2020 Reader | Matches

Matches 

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

Fall Fun Together
Looking for someone to enjoy a nice warm drink and long walks with good conversation or nice meal or workout etc. Women between 30 to 52. I am 55 in very good shape muscular built. I am mixed black cuban and Irish. Let have some fun but be safe.
Alvinl72@yahoo.com

I am looking for LOVE and COMPAMNIONHIP
stevehorvath59@gmail.com

Master Seeks Older Sub Female
Master 52 disease free seeks older sub female likes pleasure and punishment spanking blindfold toys and more I can host summit IL off of archer
call 224-292-9899
em dragonmastercs69@gmail.com

Halloween Man Turning 60.
Seeking a woman to be my Trick and Treat; not just Oct.31st. Meet outside/inside cafe or bar. Uptown. I'm a bi guy, writer, runner. Tattoos and/or piercings welcome.
Twitter: @boho1960

GWM seeks same
l am 59, hairy and overweight. I seek GWM 50 to 70. Near west subs also welcome
foot_gas@yahoo.com


Submit your Reader Matches ad today for FREE. Matches ads are not guaranteed and will run in print and online on a space-available basis.

Tags:

More Matches »

Support Independent Chicago Journalism: Join the Reader Revolution

We speak Chicago to Chicagoans, but we couldn’t do it without your help. Every dollar you give helps us continue to explore and report on the diverse happenings of our city. Our reporters scour Chicago in search of what’s new, what’s now, and what’s next. Stay connected to our city’s pulse by joining the Reader Revolution.

Are you in?

  Give $35/month →  
  Give $10/month →  
  Give  $5/month  → 

Not ready to commit? Send us what you can!

 One-time donation  → 

Trending

Nightmare fuel
Gay bathhouses were barely surviving. And then came COVID-19.
The life and death of Rancho Huevos
Meet Dinkey DaDiva, creator of the Jerk Chicken Egg Roll
The Dilemma of Desire
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Agenda Teaser

10.29.20
<i>The Second City Happy Hour</i>
Performing Arts
The Second City Happy Hour
September 24
Windows to the World
Galleries & Museums
Windows to the World 6018 North
August 20
More Agenda Teaser »

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2020 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation