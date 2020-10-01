 Matches | Matches | Chicago Reader

October 01, 2020

Looking for love
I wish to meet a Black woman between 40 to 60. She is easygoing, medium built, and enjoys movies. I’m 61, Taurus, 5’ 6” tall, & retired. She should be open to a long term relationship with lots caring and sharing. I enjoy cooking, movies, bike riding, and walks in the Park.
stevehorvath59@gmail.com

Seeking the Thelma to my Louise
Fulfilling my “Pina Colada Song” fantasy as I write this — except in my version, it’s a 22 yo queer man in Logan Square looking for someone to share an afternoon (and drinks?) with under the eagle monument. Vintage style, vegetarian, nervous. I really miss The Burlington.
(708) 680-7094

Let’s Meetup And Walk The Beach
Near North, Gold Coast area. Working from home due to the pandemic. I walk the beach several times a week from Oak Street to North Avenue. Would enjoy a “walking partner”. Age/race open. I’m male and prefer a female. Strictly platonic, just walking the beach. Ready, set, walk.
email goldcoastchibeachwalker@gmail.com

Male here looking for female for hot romantic date
M4F fun cool clean safe single white male call 773-977-8862 24-7
chicagofun1@yahoo.com

Reader matches
I’m 6ft 57 light skinned 200 lbs single no kids I love books walking in the park
paulyc63@live.com 17733290218



