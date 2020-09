Imprisoned doctor with a loving heart, author, no family, seeks mature person (M or F) to share life. Someone loving, caring, forgiving, who is looking for a true friend/companion. Someone to help prepare for release and help prepare manuscripts for publication. Be sincere.info@prisonersadvocate.orgLooking for a special friend to get to know. Blk. 56 yo male seeking a male for fun and conversation. Race is not a factor. Lets talk!criles1221@comcast.netFUN COOL CLEAN SWM, CALL 7739778862chicagofun1@yahoo.com

Support Independent Chicago Journalism: Join the Reader Revolution

We speak Chicago to Chicagoans, but we couldn’t do it without your help. Every dollar you give helps us continue to explore and report on the diverse happenings of our city. Our reporters scour Chicago in search of what’s new, what’s now, and what’s next. Stay connected to our city’s pulse by joining the Reader Revolution.

Are you in?

Not ready to commit? Send us what you can!