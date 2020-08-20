 Matches | Matches | Chicago Reader

August 20, 2020 Reader | Matches

Seeking partner to have adventures with
Attractive, bi-racial SF, 56 y.o. whose interests include: good conversation, current events, long walks, fitness, cooking, reading, bike riding on our Lakefront, live music, theater and comedy, seeks SBM 55-60 y.o. with similar interests for friendship and possibly more.
312-291-1366

guy looking for top
45yo looking to meet a great guy
quignalegan2@yahoo.com

DINK DINK
DINK DINK! Happy Birthday 7/30. I came across guitar pics you gave me years ago. Engraved w/ “Volition your name.” I pray that one day, if you never resurface in my life again, that you can forgive me. I’ve had PTSD since childhood. That’s why I hurt you, unwillingly.
6306897516



