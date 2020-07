630-689-7516 239-405-6118 - UFO, GARY MOORE, QUEENSRYCH, THIN LIZZY, SAMMY HAGAR, MONTROSE, LOVE TO LOVE, TRY ME, SPACE STATION #5... "YES I HAVE A TATTOO AND NO YOU CAN'T SEE IT."staciebpicturesit@gmail.comSEEKING LONG LOST FRIEND...YOU KNOW WHO YOU ARE... IT'S ME...Yes I have a (crescent moon) tattoo & no you can't see it. PLEASE CALL... Even if it's just to say F.U. I'm sorry.630-689-7516239-405-6118

Support Independent Chicago Journalism: Join the Reader Revolution

We speak Chicago to Chicagoans, but we couldn’t do it without your help. Every dollar you give helps us continue to explore and report on the diverse happenings of our city. Our reporters scour Chicago in search of what’s new, what’s now, and what’s next. Stay connected to our city’s pulse by joining the Reader Revolution.

Are you in?

Not ready to commit? Send us what you can!