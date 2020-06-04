The 63rd Street Heist I am a first time novelist. I am writing a fiction novel that will illustrate the relation of economic depression and its effects on violent crime. The breakdown of one industry cities that are long forgotten after the industries close down. NasNed@outlook.com Movie-Lover Seeks Same (F seeking M) If movies for you are what music is for other people, if you mark the transformative moments of your life by what film you were watching, if you have been a regular at the Gene Siskel, Facets, and The Music Box, we might be soulmates. mredlich.depaul@gmail.com

Support Independent Chicago Journalism: Join the Reader Revolution

We speak Chicago to Chicagoans, but we couldn’t do it without your help. Every dollar you give helps us continue to explore and report on the diverse happenings of our city. Our reporters scour Chicago in search of what’s new, what’s now, and what’s next. Stay connected to our city’s pulse by joining the Reader Revolution.

Are you in?

Not ready to commit? Send us what you can!