March 26, 2020 Reader | Matches

No more EDM boys, please
Me: 20sF, goofy, food-lover, works in politics, quarantined but healthy Seeking: celebrity sightings, dogs in wigs, trashy TV, craft beer, somebody to entertain me during the pandemic (pitch me your best virtual date ideas!)
Instagram: @sydneycatherine


sexy senior searcher
Although there’s some snow on the roof, this active 60+ still has a fire down below... seeking a lady who enjoys life. Attitude important... appearance not.
windy_city_lover@yahoo.com


Dream Pal
Curious boy, 32, who in better times loves nothing more than exploring & chasing down CTA buses together, cooped up alone now, by the window. Seeks similar girl to write, draw & dream with. Write me with a keen imaginary & I’ll send you a letter back.
penpalbythewindow@gmail.com



