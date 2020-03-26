No more EDM boys, please Me: 20sF, goofy, food-lover, works in politics, quarantined but healthy Seeking: celebrity sightings, dogs in wigs, trashy TV, craft beer, somebody to entertain me during the pandemic (pitch me your best virtual date ideas!) Instagram: @sydneycatherine sexy senior searcher Although there’s some snow on the roof, this active 60+ still has a fire down below... seeking a lady who enjoys life. Attitude important... appearance not. windy_city_lover@yahoo.com Dream Pal Curious boy, 32, who in better times loves nothing more than exploring & chasing down CTA buses together, cooped up alone now, by the window. Seeks similar girl to write, draw & dream with. Write me with a keen imaginary & I’ll send you a letter back. penpalbythewindow@gmail.com Free Matches ads are not guaranteed and will run in print and online on a space-available basis. Submit your ad today!

