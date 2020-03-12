 Matches | Matches | Chicago Reader

March 12, 2020 Reader | Matches

Matches 

No more EDM boys, please
Me: 20sF, goofy, food-lover, works in politics
Seeking: celebrity sightings, dogs in wigs, trashy TV, craft beer, somebody interesting and funny to adventure with; hikes will take convincing but all other dates welcome
Instagram: @sydneycatherine

Trickster Seeking
Oh shit I'm 32 now, but I've been at the crossroads for a while. Femme-bodied goofball looking for a real intellectual freak. Not like a sex freak, but a true weirdo. I'm busy finishing my last semester of art grad school, always down for coffee and walking. Laughing is a must :)
@casualhaiku

please settle a debate for me and my match
Are Cheetos chips?
capooza@gmail.com

