No more EDM boys, please

Me: 20sF, goofy, food-lover, works in politics

Seeking: celebrity sightings, dogs in wigs, trashy TV, craft beer, somebody interesting and funny to adventure with; hikes will take convincing but all other dates welcome

Instagram: @sydneycatherine



Trickster Seeking

Oh shit I'm 32 now, but I've been at the crossroads for a while. Femme-bodied goofball looking for a real intellectual freak. Not like a sex freak, but a true weirdo. I'm busy finishing my last semester of art grad school, always down for coffee and walking. Laughing is a must :)

@casualhaiku



please settle a debate for me and my match

Are Cheetos chips?

capooza@gmail.com