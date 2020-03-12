Matches
Free Matches ads are not guaranteed and will run in print and online on a space-available basis. Go to chicagoreader.com/ads to submit yours today.
Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe
No more EDM boys, please
Me: 20sF, goofy, food-lover, works in politics
Seeking: celebrity sightings, dogs in wigs, trashy TV, craft beer, somebody interesting and funny to adventure with; hikes will take convincing but all other dates welcome
Instagram: @sydneycatherine
Trickster Seeking
Oh shit I'm 32 now, but I've been at the crossroads for a while. Femme-bodied goofball looking for a real intellectual freak. Not like a sex freak, but a true weirdo. I'm busy finishing my last semester of art grad school, always down for coffee and walking. Laughing is a must :)
@casualhaiku
please settle a debate for me and my match
Are Cheetos chips?
capooza@gmail.com
You Make Things Happen
Every dollar you give helps fund the experienced, diverse journalists and editors producing the Reader .
Because the media landscape has changed, your support makes everything we do possible.
Please give what you can to help keep journalism independent and thriving in Chicago.
The Reader: We speak Chicago to Chicagoans.
Choose your monthly contribution level:
Or: