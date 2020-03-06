Free Matches ads are not guaranteed and will run in print and online on a space-available basis. Go to chicagoreader.com/ads to submit yours today.



Married 1991 thanks to Reader Matches!

Met my DH in 1990 through Matches, 29th wedding anniversary this year! Glad that Matches are back for a new gen, wishing you luck and love!!

Deeply Groovy

My dentist says my molars have deep grooves. My dad says I have always been bad at accepting reality. Looking to get gin n tonics with someone who’s little heart also has deep grooves and who feels a better world is possible (especially one without prisons).

Lucky Me

A year ago, you lived over 1,600 miles away from me, and my heart was across the country with you. At the time, this life we now share in Chicago felt like a dream, way too good to be true. But here we are! Thanks for the best 2 years, my love; here’s to countless more.



Reluctant Optimist Seeks Similar to Enjoy the Spring

24F seeks a partner(M20s) for interesting dinners citywide and reading through Best-Of lists. U: make me laugh w/o being mean. Me: cooks you duck l’orange. Shd love basketball, nerd shit, bad wine, good beer, and pop music of all eras. BernieBros bore me- M4A, but this ass isn’t.

55 yr old creep wooking for wub. Used to score with Reader Matches when Clinton was President and the future looked bright

To be or not to be–dat is da question. Chicago born and bred with the accent to prove it. Not as thin as I was in the 90’s, but the receding hairline masks it. I have fewer health issues than most men my age and no recent criminal convictions. Funnier than funny looking.



Cow Balloons

You: Got on the Blue line at rush hour on a Monday with two mylar cow balloons and nothing else.

Me: Need to know where you were going







