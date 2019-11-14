Classifieds 

Rentals
Studio
Large studio apartment near Loyola Park.1337 W. Estes. Hardwood floors. Cats OK. Heat included. Laundry in Building. Available 12/1. $850-880/month. (773)761-4318.
One Bedroom
One bedroom apartment near Warren Park and Metra. 6802 N. Wolcott. Hardwood floors. Laundry in Building. $995-1050/month. Heat included. Cats OK. Available 12/1. (773)761-4318.
Large one bedroom apartment near Loyola Park. 1335 W Estes. Hardwood floors. Cats OK. Laundry in Building. $995/month. Heat included. Available 12/1. (773)761-4318.
Large one bedroom apartment near Morse red line. 6824 N. Wayne. Hardwood floors. Pets OK. Heat included. Laundry in building. Available 12/1 $1025/month. (773)761-4318.
Chicago's South Shore Neighborhood quiet vintage building. Minutes away from Metra Electric. Call now to schedule showing. You must be able to pass credit check. (708) 902-4491. (11/21)
Legal Notices
Notice is hereby given, pursuant to “An Act in relation to the use of an Assumed Business Name in the conduct or transaction of Business in the State,” as amended, that a certification was registered by the undersigned with the County Clerk of Cook County. Registration Number: Y19002511 on November 1, 2019. Under the Assumed Business Name of P AND M HOME SERVICES with the business located at: OAKMONT, BARTLETT, IL 60103. The true and real full name(s) and residence address of the owner(s)/partnership(s) is: Owner/Partner Full Name Complete Address PAUL MICHAEL SOCKI 328 OAKMONT, BARTLETT, IL 60103 (11/28)
The December regular meeting of the Illinois Torture Inquiry & Relief Commission has been changed to December 17, 100 W. Randolph, Chicago, 3p.m., Room 9-031. (11/14)
JOBS
Computer Programmer: Dvlp trading software; Masters in computer science/rel. fld. req. Apply: Strategy Services LLC, 401 S LaSalle St. Ste 1500, Chicago, IL60605, Attn: HR (11/14)
DEVELOPER to build and maintain custom software solutions using PERSONIFY360 AMS. Inst. of Food Technologists, Chicago, IL Send resume to: Kelly McCohen, Institute of Food Technologists, 525 W. Van Buren Street, Suite 1000, Chicago, IL 60607-3830 or apply: https://www.ift.org/about-ift/work-at-ift
(11/14)
Higher Ed Consulting Manager, Huron Consulting Services LLC, Chicago,
IL: Supporting configuration, functional designs, & system integrated
testing of Commitment Accounting modules. Responsible for entire PeopleSoft implementation lifecycle incl. requirements gathering, design, configuration, conversion, application development, testing & production support. Monitor daily progress & adhere to timely deliverables, ensuring quality end product. Conduct application development & lead regular meetings w/project team members & business users to discuss, resolve & prioritize defects. Must have a Bachelor's in Information Systems, Business Administration, Engineering, or related. Must have 3 yrs exp. w/manually creating & executing reusable test scripts in PeopleSoft to meet business needs; writing ad-hoc queries using PS Query & Oracle SQL developer. Must have 1 yr exp. w/implementing Base Benefits, Benefits Administration, & PeopleSoft Human Capital Management, including benefits & payroll; providing consulting services regarding
the implementation of PeopleSoft Human Capital Management; recommending business process changes regarding administration of benefits. Exp. may be gained concurrently. 80% travel to unanticipated worksites throughout North America. Apply to Huron by sending resumes to: Belinda Vela, Analyst, Recruiting, Huron, 550 W. Van Buren St., Ste. 1700, Chicago, IL 60607.
WANTED Experienced[at least 5 years]CLEANING SUPERVISOR FOR UNION ASSIGNMENT [SEIU Local 1{$18-$22 per hour}] IN CHICAGO[60617].
Send resume or inquiries to: WCICleaning@SBCGlobal.net
" (11/14)
The Chicago Reader
, the city’s illustrious free weekly newspaper, is hiring a creative mastermind to lead its small-but-mighty art department. chicagoreader.com/jobs
Marketplace
SERVICES
Miracle Message. Obtain health, energy and joy. Prolong your youth and life. Decrease illness with the possibility of healing. Call Jolanta: (847)650-8989. 5237 W. Addison St. Chicago, IL 60641 (11/07)
ADULT SERVICES
Danielle's Lip Service, Erotic Phone Chat. 24/7. Must be 21+. Credit/Debit Cards Accepted. All Fetishes and Fantasies Are Welcomed. Personal, Private and Discrete. 773-935-4995 (11/07)